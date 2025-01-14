PENN Entertainment & MSE Team Up, ESPN BET to Enter Washington D.C.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of
PENN Entertainment, Inc. ( PENN Quick Quote PENN - Free Report) , PENN Sports Interactive, LLC, joins hands with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (“MSE”) for a long-term multi-channel agreement. PENN stock gained 3% during Monday’s trading hours and inched down 0.1% in the after-hours. PENN’s New Partnership
Through the strategic partnership, PENN Entertainment will secure online market access for ESPN BET, its online sportsbook, in Washington D.C., subject to regulatory approvals. Currently available in 19 states, ESPN BET is an amalgamation of ESPN’s industry-leading brand recognition and PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise.
Notably, ESPN BET will also become the sports betting partner of Monumental Sports and its teams, including the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics. Per the agreement, ESPN BET will coordinately work with MSE to enhance the fan experience through a multi-channel, integrated marketing partnership. The collaborative offerings through the partnership will offer prominent in-arena and media components, comprising IP rights for MSE, Capitals, Wizards and Mystics for both ESPN BET and Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races; in-arena and tv-visible signage; out-of-home advertising; commercial schedule across Monumental Sports Network; and unique hospitality and experiences. Per Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer of PENN Entertainment, “This deal expands our footprint in the region, further connecting ESPN BET with one of America’s most passionate sports communities. Our presence alongside the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics positions ESPN BET at the center of the action where sports, technology and fan experience converge.” ESPN BET Driving PENN’s Growth
In August 2023, PENN Entertainment entered into a transformative, exclusive, long-term strategic alliance with ESPN to rebrand its existing Barstool Sportsbook across all online platforms in the United States as ESPN BET and oversee daily Sportsbook operations. On April 25, 2024, the company opened its first ESPN BET retail sportsbook in Hollywood, Detroit, for a multi-day NFL draft activation, which includes live draft coverage by ESPN at its casino.
Furthermore, in September 2024, Penn Entertainment expanded its online betting presence by launching ESPN BET in New York, bringing its footprint to 19 U.S. states, covering nearly 46% of the U.S. population. With ESPN's 10 million average monthly visitors, the New York launch significantly enhanced PENN’s scale, allowing it to leverage ESPN's media reach for more efficient customer acquisition. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of PENN have gained 6.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks
Gaming industry’s 4.1% growth. The company is optimistic about the inclusion of ESPN in its extended family. It believes that this strategic amalgamation will continue to pave the path for new customer acquisition and organic cross-selling opportunities. PENN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PENN Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.
PENN's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PENN Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
