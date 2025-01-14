NDLS Posts Q4 2024 Preliminary Results & Outlines 2025 Strategy

Noodles & Company ( NDLS Quick Quote NDLS - Free Report) reported preliminary, unaudited sales results for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2024. The company saw a notable improvement in sales compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2024. NDLS exceeded the performance of the BlackBox Fast Casual Index in sales and customer traffic. Comparable sales growth showed consistent acceleration throughout the quarter. Preliminary Q4 Sales Performance of NDLS
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Noodles & Company reported a 0.8% year-over-year increase in system-wide comparable sales. Company-owned restaurants experienced 0.5% growth, while franchise locations saw a 1.9% rise. Average unit volumes for company-owned locations remained flat year over year at $1.3 million. Additionally, digital sales for company-owned restaurants grew 5.6% year over year.
The improvement in comparable sales was driven by several factors, including the introduction of three new menu items and promotional offers during the first two months of the quarter. Additionally, momentum in the third-party delivery channel contributed to the growth. The strongest comparable sales performance occurred during the last four weeks of the quarter, following the end of promotional activities. NDLS' Strategy & Growth Plans for 2025
The company’s recovery in sales and traffic during the fourth quarter provides a solid foundation for entering 2025. Looking ahead, Noodles & Company is well-positioned to capitalize on upcoming opportunities.
The company’s menu transformation is on track. It continues to drive traffic through digital channels and an expanding loyalty program. NDLS aims to strengthen its balance sheet by strategically reducing planned capital expenditures in 2025. NDLS Stock’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this national fast-casual restaurant chain have plunged 72.3% in the past year against the
Retail - Restaurants industry’s 4.3% growth. The company continues to face a challenging consumer environment, marked by high industry-wide promotional and discount activity. Nonetheless, Noodles & Company’s focus on menu innovation, digital capabilities and strong third-party delivery sales are likely to aid its growth prospects. NDLS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Noodles & Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CMG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has surged 26.5% in the past year. The consensus estimate for CMG's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 12.9% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2. EAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. The stock has surged 265.9% in the past year. The consensus estimate for EAT's fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.6% and 45.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK Quick Quote SHAK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SHAK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has gained 84.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHAK's 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.9% and 43.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.
