AAOI Surges 184% in 6 Months: Should You Hold or Fold the Stock?

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares have skyrocketed 184.2% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and the S&P 500 index's return of 1.1%, 11.9% and 3.9%, respectively. This strong performance highlights investor confidence in AAOI's position in the fiber optic networking space.
But with such strong momentum, the question remains: What should investors do next?
Key End Markets Driving AAOI’s Growth
Applied Optoelectronics primarily manufactures fiber optic networking products for its four end markets, including Internet data center, cable television (CATV), telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home. AAOI is experiencing strong traction in CATV and Internet data center end markets.
AAOI 6 Month Price Performance Chart
As the world is rapidly moving toward artificial intelligence, companies are shifting from legacy to AI-focused data centers. These data centers demand significantly higher workloads critical for next-generation architectures. Hence, AAOI is benefiting from the growing demand for its 400G and 800G products that deliver high-speed optical interconnect solutions.
Applied Optoelectronics is also experiencing strong traction for its high-speed optical interconnect solutions from hyperscale customers as they need to meet the increased demand for resources and optimize their networking. Per a
report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global hyperscale computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.7% and reach $109.2 billion by 2028. This gives AAOI ample opportunities to expand its business in this domain.
In the CATV end market, a growing number of players are transitioning from multiple system operator models to the data over cable service interfaces 4.0 architecture, leading to increased demand for networking solutions that can support higher upstream bandwidth. This shift is driving the demand for AAOI’s 1.8 GHz amplifiers. These factors have contributed to the optimistic sales and earnings growth estimates for 2025.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Hurdles in Applied Optoelectronics Growth Prospects
Despite its strength, Applied Optoelectronics faces significant challenges. The global fiber-optic networking market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2029, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets. However, this space includes companies like
Corning (GLW), Cisco (CSCO) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), which are bringing constant innovation.
Corning is a strong player in the fiber optics space with products like SMF-28 Ultra, Corning Infinicor 300 and its ClearCurve lineup. Both Cisco and Lumentum have photonics-based solutions for 400G and 800G systems.
To keep up with the changing market conditions, AAOI is heavily spending on its research and development (R&D) efforts, which is driving operational costs higher. Additionally, Applied Optoelectronics has been suffering from increased shipping expenses for the increased production and distribution of its 1.8 gigahertz CATV amplifiers.
Rising expenses have been weighing on Applied Optoelectronics’ gross margin. The company’s gross margin contracted to 25% in the third quarter of 2024 from 32.5% in the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, AAOI stock is currently trading below the 50-day moving average, indicating a bearish trend in the near term.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion: Hold Applied Optoelectronics Stock for Now
Applied Optoelectronics is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing fiber-optics networking space due to the growing applications across emerging AI, hyperscale computing and legacy markets. However, the rising costs due to increased R&D and shipping expenditures are weighing on its margins.
Considering all these factors, it is prudent to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
