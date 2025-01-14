We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell & Verizon Partner to Launch Retail Lifecycle Solution
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) to introduce a transformative bundled technology solution for retail and logistics companies. This solution integrates Honeywell's hardware, software and services with Verizon's 5G connectivity to optimize retail operations.
Based in New York, Verizon offers communication services such as local phone service, long-distance, wireless and data services to consumers, businesses and government agencies. The company operates through two segments, namely Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group.
Inside HON’s Headlines
The Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution enhances business resiliency for retail and logistics companies. The solution incorporates Honeywell’s Smart Pay contactless mobile payment software and support services into Verizon’s 5G network, providing a single point of contact for hardware, software, services and connectivity for retail operators. This will help retailers to continue their sales-related operations even during power outages. The use of Verizon's 5G network will ensure high-speed and stable connections for important business applications.
The solution also incorporates Honeywell's Enterprise Mobility Services, which will offer comprehensive lifecycle management for mobile devices, including configuration and spare pool management. It improves operational efficiency by streamlining workflows, growing productivity and lowering downtime. The Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution can cater to businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large corporations. This solution will be offered by HON and its network of resellers starting in early 2025.
HON’s Zacks Rank
Strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well for Honeywell. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by robust demand in the aviation aftermarket.
In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 8.9% against the industry’s 10.7% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to lower demand for projects, is worrisome. The weakened demand for its products within the sensing and safety technologies business is also concerning.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained steady.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.2%.