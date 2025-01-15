Back to top

HRMY or RGEN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY - Free Report) and Repligen (RGEN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. and Repligen are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that HRMY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.10, while RGEN has a forward P/E of 91.71. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RGEN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.24.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 3.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RGEN has a P/B of 4.40.

Based on these metrics and many more, HRMY holds a Value grade of A, while RGEN has a Value grade of D.

HRMY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HRMY is likely the superior value option right now.


