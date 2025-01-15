Back to top

UEIC or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks have likely encountered both Universal Electronics (UEIC - Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Universal Electronics is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Rockwell Automation has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that UEIC has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

UEIC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.56, while ROK has a forward P/E of 29.41. We also note that UEIC has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ROK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89.

Another notable valuation metric for UEIC is its P/B ratio of 0.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ROK has a P/B of 8.51.

These metrics, and several others, help UEIC earn a Value grade of B, while ROK has been given a Value grade of D.

UEIC sticks out from ROK in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that UEIC is the better option right now.


