VZ to Launch Innovative 5G Retail Operations Solution: Stock to Gain?

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) recently announced a strategic collaboration with Honeywell International Inc. ( HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) to deliver a transformative bundled solution aimed at streamlining business operations for retail and logistics companies. By integrating Verizon’s high-speed 5G connectivity with Honeywell's industry-leading hardware, software, and services, the solution promises to simplify technology integration and optimize business processes across the retail lifecycle. Digging Deep Into VZ-HON Partnership
In today’s fast-paced digital world, companies are heavily dependent on internet connectivity to run their daily operations. A sudden power outage can significantly impact their businesses. Honeywell handheld computers, Smart Pay contactless mobile payment software and support services integrated with Verizon 5G network will allow enterprises to run their operations effectively even during power disruptions.
The state-of-the-art Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution is tailored to streamline the purchasing process, enabling businesses to implement the technology they need quickly and reducing upfront capital investment. By merging hardware, software, services, and connectivity into a single solution, companies can reduce the complexity of procurement and avoid the hassle of managing multiple vendors.
Additionally, Verizon's 5G network will likely ensure high-speed, reliable connectivity for critical business applications, which is essential for keeping operations running smoothly. The bundled offering also includes Honeywell's comprehensive device management services that cover everything from configuration and deployment to ongoing support, ensuring optimal performance and security for mobile devices. Integrating these services, the solution is expected to improve operational efficiency by streamlining workflows, increasing productivity, and minimizing downtime.
Will VZ Stock Benefit From the Collaboration?
With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers.
The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. The partnership between Verizon and Honeywell will likely propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and induce similar deals in the future. The deal is also expected to strengthen VZ’s position as a leader in digital transformation across retail and logistics companies. VZ’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Verizon have plunged 1.1% over the past year against the
industry’s growth of 18.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research VZ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below: Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The company’s highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. UI’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved the company’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a foremost supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resource and finance management. WDAY changes the way analytical insights and contributions to decision-making are made available to businesses by integrating finance and human resources as one system on the cloud.
Image: Bigstock
VZ to Launch Innovative 5G Retail Operations Solution: Stock to Gain?
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) recently announced a strategic collaboration with Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) to deliver a transformative bundled solution aimed at streamlining business operations for retail and logistics companies. By integrating Verizon’s high-speed 5G connectivity with Honeywell's industry-leading hardware, software, and services, the solution promises to simplify technology integration and optimize business processes across the retail lifecycle.
Digging Deep Into VZ-HON Partnership
In today’s fast-paced digital world, companies are heavily dependent on internet connectivity to run their daily operations. A sudden power outage can significantly impact their businesses. Honeywell handheld computers, Smart Pay contactless mobile payment software and support services integrated with Verizon 5G network will allow enterprises to run their operations effectively even during power disruptions.
The state-of-the-art Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution is tailored to streamline the purchasing process, enabling businesses to implement the technology they need quickly and reducing upfront capital investment. By merging hardware, software, services, and connectivity into a single solution, companies can reduce the complexity of procurement and avoid the hassle of managing multiple vendors.
Additionally, Verizon's 5G network will likely ensure high-speed, reliable connectivity for critical business applications, which is essential for keeping operations running smoothly. The bundled offering also includes Honeywell's comprehensive device management services that cover everything from configuration and deployment to ongoing support, ensuring optimal performance and security for mobile devices. Integrating these services, the solution is expected to improve operational efficiency by streamlining workflows, increasing productivity, and minimizing downtime.
Will VZ Stock Benefit From the Collaboration?
With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers.
The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.
The partnership between Verizon and Honeywell will likely propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and induce similar deals in the future. The deal is also expected to strengthen VZ’s position as a leader in digital transformation across retail and logistics companies.
VZ’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Verizon have plunged 1.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
VZ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
UI’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved the company’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
Workday Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.
WDAY is a foremost supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resource and finance management. WDAY changes the way analytical insights and contributions to decision-making are made available to businesses by integrating finance and human resources as one system on the cloud.