a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Soars 16.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
a.k.a. Brands (AKA - Free Report) shares soared 16.8% in the last trading session to close at $19.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.5% loss over the past four weeks.
a.k.a. Brands reported strong preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, driven by robust performance in the U.S. market.
This portfolio of online fashion brands is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +87.8%. Revenues are expected to be $154 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For a.k.a. Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AKA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
a.k.a. Brands is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $154.97. BOOT has returned 8.1% in the past month.
For Boot Barn
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $2.04. This represents a change of +12.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Boot Barn currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).