UCLOUDLINK Stock Dips 19% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ( UCL Quick Quote UCL - Free Report) shares have declined 18.8% in the past six months against the 1.1% rally of its industry and the 4.5% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Compared with other close competitors, UCL’s performance fell short. Over the same period,
TransUnion ( TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) has risen 9.3% and FactSet ( FDS Quick Quote FDS - Free Report) has gained 6.6%. Six Months Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As of the last trading session, the UCL stock’s price closed at $1.5, which was 124.5% below its 52-week high of $3.3. Also, it is trading below its 50-day moving average, suggesting a bearish sentiment among investors.
Stock Trades Below 50-SMA
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given the fall in UCL shares, investors may feel compelled to buy the stock. Whether it is the right time to invest in the stock remains unanswered. Let us dive deep and delve into the details.
UCLOUDLINK’s GlocalMe Ecosystem Drives Expansion
UCL’s GlocalMe, which is a mobile data connection soltion provider, is offering comprehensive data connection solutions in a diverse array of businesses, including GlocalMe Life, GlocalMe IoT and GlocalMe SIM, which are driving UCL’s expansion beyond the travel sectors into different aspects of daily life.
The expansion is leading to the broadening of its portfolio of solutions, allowing it to serve a wider variety of user needs. In UCL’s GlocalMe mobile/fixed broadband business line, the 1.0 international data connectivity services business is growing with full-speed 5G network coverage. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported that the network coverage serves 75 countries, rising from 60 in the preceding quarter.
Moreover, the company expanded its market share in mainland China and Japan. The rise was fueled by the strong performance of Chinese travelers from its service during the peak summer travel season, thereby expanding UCL’s international data and connectivity services.
UCL’s Liquidity Position Beats Industry
In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s current ratio was 1.4 compared with the industry average of 0.91. The current ratio gained 4.5% from the preceding quarter and 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company might be easily able to pay off short-term debt.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research UCLOUDLINK is Not a Dividend-Friendly Stock
UCL never declared dividends and does not seem to have any such plan. Therefore, the only way to achieve a return on investment in the company’s stock is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. Hence, dividend-seeking investors should stay away from UCLOUDLINK shares.
UCL’s Profitability Metrics Lag Industry
UCLOUDLINK is weak in terms of profitability, underperforming the industry.
UCL’s gross margin was 50.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared with the industry’s 64.1%. The company’s EBITDA margin was at 6.3%, significantly lower than the industry’s 48.3. UCLOUDLINK’s net income margin was 4.8%, way lower than the industry’s 24.7%. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of 10 cents per share indicates a 25% year-over-year rise, earnings are expected to stay flat year over year in 2025.
Evaluating the Right Entry Point for UCL
UCLOUDLINK is expanding its market share in mainland China and Japan on the back of GlocalMe. The company has a strong liquidity position. Meanwhile, UCL does not pay dividends, and underperforms the industry and sector in terms of profitability.
Hence, potential investors should remain patient and watch for further adjustments in stock prices to find the right entry point.
UCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
UCLOUDLINK Stock Dips 19% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (UCL - Free Report) shares have declined 18.8% in the past six months against the 1.1% rally of its industry and the 4.5% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Compared with other close competitors, UCL’s performance fell short. Over the same period, TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) has risen 9.3% and FactSet (FDS - Free Report) has gained 6.6%.
Six Months Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As of the last trading session, the UCL stock’s price closed at $1.5, which was 124.5% below its 52-week high of $3.3. Also, it is trading below its 50-day moving average, suggesting a bearish sentiment among investors.
Stock Trades Below 50-SMA
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given the fall in UCL shares, investors may feel compelled to buy the stock. Whether it is the right time to invest in the stock remains unanswered. Let us dive deep and delve into the details.
UCLOUDLINK’s GlocalMe Ecosystem Drives Expansion
UCL’s GlocalMe, which is a mobile data connection soltion provider, is offering comprehensive data connection solutions in a diverse array of businesses, including GlocalMe Life, GlocalMe IoT and GlocalMe SIM, which are driving UCL’s expansion beyond the travel sectors into different aspects of daily life.
The expansion is leading to the broadening of its portfolio of solutions, allowing it to serve a wider variety of user needs. In UCL’s GlocalMe mobile/fixed broadband business line, the 1.0 international data connectivity services business is growing with full-speed 5G network coverage. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported that the network coverage serves 75 countries, rising from 60 in the preceding quarter.
Moreover, the company expanded its market share in mainland China and Japan. The rise was fueled by the strong performance of Chinese travelers from its service during the peak summer travel season, thereby expanding UCL’s international data and connectivity services.
UCL’s Liquidity Position Beats Industry
In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s current ratio was 1.4 compared with the industry average of 0.91. The current ratio gained 4.5% from the preceding quarter and 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company might be easily able to pay off short-term debt.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
UCLOUDLINK is Not a Dividend-Friendly Stock
UCL never declared dividends and does not seem to have any such plan. Therefore, the only way to achieve a return on investment in the company’s stock is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. Hence, dividend-seeking investors should stay away from UCLOUDLINK shares.
UCL’s Profitability Metrics Lag Industry
UCLOUDLINK is weak in terms of profitability, underperforming the industry.
UCL’s gross margin was 50.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared with the industry’s 64.1%. The company’s EBITDA margin was at 6.3%, significantly lower than the industry’s 48.3. UCLOUDLINK’s net income margin was 4.8%, way lower than the industry’s 24.7%. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of 10 cents per share indicates a 25% year-over-year rise, earnings are expected to stay flat year over year in 2025.
Evaluating the Right Entry Point for UCL
UCLOUDLINK is expanding its market share in mainland China and Japan on the back of GlocalMe. The company has a strong liquidity position. Meanwhile, UCL does not pay dividends, and underperforms the industry and sector in terms of profitability.
Hence, potential investors should remain patient and watch for further adjustments in stock prices to find the right entry point.
UCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.