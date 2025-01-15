Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dell Technologies (
DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) standing at $109.06, reflecting a -1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
The the stock of computer and technology services provider has fallen by 7.63% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.51, signifying a 14.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 10.51% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $96.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.68% and +9.15%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dell Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
