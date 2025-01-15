We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $17.36, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1400%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $187.03 million, reflecting a 19.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.91% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.