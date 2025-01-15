Lam Research (LRCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Lam Research (
LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) reached $75.06, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 4.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lam Research in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.31 billion, indicating a 14.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $17.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.39% and +15.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. Right now, Lam Research possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Lam Research is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.28, so one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that LRCX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
