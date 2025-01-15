We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) standing at $30.90, reflecting a -0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 27.9% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 92.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.97 million, up 24.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $388.16 million, which would represent changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
