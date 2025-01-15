Procter & Gamble (PG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $159.74, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 7.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.87, indicating a 1.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.67 billion, up 1.08% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.93 per share and a revenue of $85.35 billion, signifying shifts of +5.16% and +1.57%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
