Roblox (RBLX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $62.26, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of Roblox will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.46, showcasing a 11.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 21.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Roblox possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
