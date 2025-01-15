We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) ending at $45.16, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
The the stock of company has risen by 4.39% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $3.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $340.83 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.94% lower within the past month. Currently, Navios Maritime Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.08.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.