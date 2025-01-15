We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) ending at $28.20, denoting a +1.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's shares have seen a decrease of 0.25% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 18.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.64 billion, showing a 1.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.
It's also important to note that HAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.