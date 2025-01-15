We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ONEOK Benefits From Strategic Acquisitions & Fee-Based Earnings
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) stands to benefit from higher fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in productive regions. The company also continues to gain from a diverse customer base.
However, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company faces risks related to intense competition in the pipeline business.
OKE’s Tailwinds
With production volumes resuming normalcy, ONEOK is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments in all three of its segments. The company expects more than 90% of 2024 revenues to be fee-based.
ONEOK has witnessed more than 15% growth in adjusted EBITDA during the past 10 years and continues to expect the same in the future. The company has raised its expectation for adjusted EBITDA to the band of $6.53-$6.73 billion from the previously guided range of $6.03-$6.33 billion. As production volumes continue to improve in its service areas, OKE expects to perform better in the long run.
In October 2024, ONEOK completed the acquisition of Medallion Midstream from Global Infrastructure Partners for a total cash consideration of nearly $2.6 billion. This acquisition further diversifies ONEOK's asset portfolio and adds an expansive and well-connected crude oil gathering system to its Permian Basin platform. The company’s strategic acquisitions are expected to produce considerable cost savings and synergies, further enhancing its profitability.
Over the past five years, Natural Gas Liquid volumes from the Rocky Mountain region have grown at more than 20% annual rate and natural gas processing volumes have increased at a 10% annual growth rate.
Headwinds for OKE
The natural gas and natural gas liquids pipeline operators are expected to remain highly competitive. In addition to the existing pipeline companies, this midstream section has recently seen many energy companies form master limited partnerships to begin pipeline services. Although OKE’s assets are well spread out, its ability to withstand competitive challenges will depend on the efficiency, quality and reliability of its services.
Some of its operations are highly seasonal, and revenues from such operations may fluctuate from time to time.
OKE’s Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 26.2% compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.
