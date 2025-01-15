Back to top

Should TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 06/22/2021, the TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Tcw. It has amassed assets over $708.23 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 32.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.49% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) .

The top 10 holdings account for about 37.01% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOTE seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US LARGE CAP SELECT INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Large Cap Select Index is market cap-weighted and tracks the 500 largest companies in the US.

The ETF has lost about -0.46% so far this year and was up about 24.30% in the last one year (as of 01/15/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.21 and $71.58.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 17.51% for the trailing three-year period. With about 506 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

TCW Transform 500 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOTE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $580.31 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $613.23 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


