Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

Launched on 10/21/2013, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.56 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Energy 25/50 Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 99.90% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp Common Stock (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.74% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 (CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips Common Stock Usd.01 (COP - Free Report) .

The top 10 holdings account for about 63.64% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 6.63% so far this year and was up about 15.19% in the last one year (as of 01/15/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $21.97 and $26.91.

The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 26.50% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 109 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FENY is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.99 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $34.85 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


