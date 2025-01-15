Is iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (
HDV Quick Quote HDV - Free Report) debuted on 03/29/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
HDV is managed by Blackrock, and this fund has amassed over $11.01 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. HDV, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index.
The Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index offers exposure to high quality U.S. domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.08% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
HDV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.65%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 27.20% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Energy sector; Consumer Staples and Healthcare round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 9.52% of the fund's total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) and Chevron Corp ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) .
HDV's top 10 holdings account for about 52.11% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 0.47% so far this year and it's up approximately 13.32% in the last one year (as of 01/15/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $101.80 and $121.28.
The ETF has a beta of 0.80 and standard deviation of 13.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Core High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $66.40 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $129.12 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
