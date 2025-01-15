We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)?
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE - Free Report) was launched on 03/06/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Infrastructure is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Global X Management. It has amassed assets over $8.57 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market. PAVE seeks to match the performance of the INDXX U.S. Infrastructure Development Index before fees and expenses.
The INDXX U.S. Infrastructure Development Index measure the performance of U.S. listed companies that provide exposure to domestic infrastructure development, including companies involved in construction and engineering; production of infrastructure raw materials, composites and products; industrial transportation; and producers/distributors of heavy construction equipment.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.47%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.53%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 74.80% of the portfolio. Materials and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (TT - Free Report) accounts for about 3.76% of total assets, followed by Quanta Services Inc (PWR - Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 32.32% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 2.57% and was up about 23.69% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/15/2025), respectively. PAVE has traded between $33.20 and $45.95 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 21.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PAVE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA - Free Report) tracks NYSE FACTSET U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX and the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF - Free Report) tracks S&P Global Infrastructure Index. IShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has $3.16 billion in assets, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has $5 billion. IFRA has an expense ratio of 0.30% and IGF charges 0.42%.
Bottom Line
