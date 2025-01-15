Is Janus Henderson Venture D (JANVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Small Cap Growth funds, consider Janus Henderson Venture D (
JANVX Quick Quote JANVX - Free Report) as a possibility. JANVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
JANVX is part of the Small Cap Growth category, and this segment boasts an array of many other possible options. Small Cap Growth mutual funds usually focus their portfolios on stocks with large growth opportunities and a market cap of under $2 billion. These portfolios tend to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.
History of Fund/Manager
Janus Fund is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of JANVX. Since Janus Henderson Venture D made its debut in April of 1985, JANVX has garnered more than $1.79 billion in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 7.31%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.13%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. JANVX's standard deviation over the past three years is 21.48% compared to the category average of 15.51%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 22.81% compared to the category average of 16.52%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -6.74. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Holdings
Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.
Currently, this mutual fund is holding 81.13% in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $7.20 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:
Technology Health Industrial Cyclical
This fund's turnover is about 18%, so the fund managers are making fewer trades than its comparable peers.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, JANVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared to the category average of 0.98%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, JANVX is actually cheaper than its peers.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $50.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Janus Henderson Venture D ( JANVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a great potential choice for investors right now.
