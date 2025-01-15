We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
GeoPark Cancels Its Acquisition of Repsol's Oil & Gas Assets in Colombia
GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) , an independent energy firm operating across Latin America, has stated that it shall not proceed with its previously announced acquisition of oil and gas properties in Colombia from the Spanish multi-energy company Repsol S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) . This potential acquisition included a 25% interest in SierraCol Energia Arauca and Repsol’s oil and gas extraction operations based in central Colombia. Geopark and Repsol announced this acquisition in November 2024.
GeoPark mentioned that it has decided to opt out of the acquisition as Repsol’s partner, SierraCol Energia Arauca LLC had exercised its pre-emptive rights, included in the terms of the LLC agreement, to purchase the 25% stake in the Llanos Norte project located in Colombia’s Arauca Department. The deal also included REPYY’s 45% working interest (WI) in the CPO-9 block in Colombia. Ecopetrol owns the remaining WI in this block. It had exercised its pre-emptive rights to buy the stake in the CPO-9 block in Colombia last month.
