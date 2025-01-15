See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Z (FZAFX) - free report >>
Undiscovered Mgrs Behavioral Val A (UBVAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Z (FZAFX) - free report >>
Undiscovered Mgrs Behavioral Val A (UBVAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core A(EVSAX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 15.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Z(FZAFX - Free Report) : 0.57% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FZAFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 18.83% over the last five years, FZAFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value A(UBVAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.23%. UBVAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.