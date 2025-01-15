See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
TG Therapeutics (TGTX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $29.74. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.6% loss over the past four weeks.
This jump in share price came after management reported preliminary sales of its sole-marketed drug Briumvi for the full year 2024. TGTX claims to have added $310 million from the drug’s sales in 2024, surpassing management’s prior expectation of $300-$305 million. Management also provided an encouraging outlook for 2025, expecting to record $540 million in total revenues.
This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +177.8%. Revenues are expected to be $96.61 million, up 119.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For TG Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
TG Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Puma Biotech (PBYI - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $3.09. PBYI has returned 2.7% over the past month.
Puma Biotech's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +50% over the past month to $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -54.8%. Puma Biotech currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).