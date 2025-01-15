We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Kinross Gold?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Kinross Gold (KGC - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 12, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.32 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.32 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.23 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Kinross Gold has an Earnings ESP of +40.15%. Investors should also know that KGC is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
KGC is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) .
Hecla Mining is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 12, 2025. HL's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.06 a share 28 days from its next earnings release.
Hecla Mining's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +50% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, KGC and HL could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
