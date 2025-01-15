CINF Rises 30% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?

Shares of
Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) have rallied 30% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 20.9% growth. The insurer also outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Finance sector’s return of 23.6% and 21.1%, respectively, in the past year. With a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.6 million. CINF Outprforms Industry, Sector, S&P in a Year Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) property and casualty insurer's bottom line outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missed in one, the average surprise being 12.54%.
The rally was driven by a higher level of insured exposure, rate increases, agent-focused business models, consistent cash flow and prudent capital deployment. CINF Trading Above 200-Day Moving Average
Currently priced at $139.49, the stock is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $131.19, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.
CINF’s Growth Projection Encourages
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 15.2% and 12.7%, respectively, from the 2024 estimates.
CINF’s Favorable Return on Capital
Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 8.2%, better than the industry average of 7.5%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.
Can the Stock Retain the Momentum?
Prudent pricing, an agent-centric model, a higher level of insured exposures and disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re should benefit premiums, the primary driver of an insurer’s top line. CINF boasts above-average industry premium growth.
The Excess and Surplus line has been performing well since its inception in 2008. This segment should continue to benefit from new business-written premiums, higher renewal-written premiums and higher average renewal estimated pricing. Technology and data are also used to identify new exposures in emerging businesses. Improving interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a decrease in equity portfolio dividends in an improved rate environment should drive net investment income. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 150% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings. CINF’s Impressive Dividend History
In terms of capital management, Cincinnati Financial has returned capital to its shareholders through share buybacks, regular cash dividends as well as special dividends. The board of directors had increased the annual cash dividend rate for 64 consecutive years. Its dividend yield of 2.3% is better than the industry average of 0.2%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. The dividend increases reflected strong operating performance and signaled management's and the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are
The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( TRV Quick Quote TRV - Free Report) , Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR Quick Quote PLMR - Free Report) and Chubb Limited ( CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) . While The Travelers sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Palomar Holdings and Chubb carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Travelers’ 2025 earnings per share and revenues implies year-over-year growth of 9.1% and 7.4%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 25.4%. In the past year, shares of TRV have rallied 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share and revenues implies year-over-year growth of 23.1% and 27%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 14.9%. In the past year, shares of PLMR have rallied 72.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2025 earnings per share and revenues implies year-over-year growth of 5.5% and 7.5%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.19%. In the past year, shares of CB have rallied 16.5%.
