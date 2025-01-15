We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $361.32 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest margin (TE)' reaching 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $32.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.13 billion in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should arrive at $87.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets)' will reach $115.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.66 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $88.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.95 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (TE)' of $276.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $272.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $273.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $269.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank card and ATM fees' will likely reach $20.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.71 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' at $9.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.09 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Other income' will reach $15.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.97 million.
Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $22.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.64 million.
Over the past month, shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Currently, HWC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>