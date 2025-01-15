We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Progress Software (PRGS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $211.34 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Progress Software metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $20.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Maintenance' at $117.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance and services' to reach $137.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software licenses' to come in at $74.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Progress Software shares have recorded returns of -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRGS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.