Curious about Fulton Financial (FULT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Fulton Financial (FULT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $322.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fulton Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total Interest-Earning Assets' to reach $30.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.64 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $255.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $216.56 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $67.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.38 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking' will likely reach $15.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.09 million.

Analysts expect 'Wealth management' to come in at $21.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.39 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Interest Income- Other' should arrive at $5.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.59 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking' should come in at $22.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fulton Financial shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FULT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


