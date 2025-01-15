We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $130.52 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FB Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 59.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Earning Assets' of $12.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking income' will likely reach $10.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.38 million.
Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest income' to reach $22.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.34 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' reaching $108.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $101.92 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $107.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101.09 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Investment services and trust income' will reach $3.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
