Image: Bigstock
Curious about Community Financial (CBU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Community Financial System (CBU - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $193.45 million, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Community Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio (GAAP)' to come in at 64.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69.7% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $14.94 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $76.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.77 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Deposit service and other banking fees' will reach $19.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Fully tax-equivalent net interest income' at $118.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.23 million.
Analysts forecast 'Employee benefit services' to reach $33.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.02 million.
Over the past month, Community Financial shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.