Curious about Prologis (PLD) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Prologis (PLD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.94 billion, increasing 10.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Development management and other' to come in at $1.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental' at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Strategic capital' reaching $124.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rental and other revenues' should come in at $1.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Occupancy' of 95.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $631.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $638.35 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>
Shares of Prologis have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the -3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PLD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>