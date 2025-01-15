Back to top

Seeking Clues to Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Mercantile Bank (MBWM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, indicating a decline of 8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $57.47 million, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mercantile Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 56.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balances - Total earning assets (before allowance)' should come in at $5.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.92 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $9.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.30 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $47.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.65 million.

Over the past month, Mercantile Bank shares have recorded returns of -9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MBWM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


