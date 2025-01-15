We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Pathward (CASH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $172.98 million, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pathward metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 6.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $6.79 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total NonInterest Income' will reach $58.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52.76 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $114.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Pathward shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CASH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.