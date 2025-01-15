We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial (PNFP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $463.47 million, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 54.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Nonaccrual loans' stands at $125.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $82.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average balances - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $45.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.95 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming assets' at $126.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86.64 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $360.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $317.25 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $107.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.09 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $16.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.66 million.
Analysts expect 'Insurance sales commissions' to come in at $3.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.07 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust fees' should come in at $8.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.99 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from equity method investment' reaching $16.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.43 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other noninterest income' of $43.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.53 million in the same quarter last year.
Pinnacle Financial shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PNFP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.