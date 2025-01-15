Biden's Bold Moves: AI Push & Chinese Smart Car Ban to Boost US

President Joe Biden is set to leave the White House on Jan. 20. Before handing over the reins to Donald Trump, who has pledged sweeping policy changes on his first day back in office, Biden is making sure to leave his mark with some last-minute decisions.
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to fortify America’s automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) industries while implementing sweeping restrictions on Chinese technology. These moves, announced yesterday, aim to boost domestic production, safeguard national security, and maintain the United States' global leadership in emerging technologies.
Driving Innovation While Locking Out Foreign Risks
The administration is prioritizing the development of AI infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art data centers, to ensure that the United States retains its edge in the technology sector. At the same time, measures have been introduced to reduce dependency on foreign technology, particularly from countries like China and Russia.
The administration also introduced a long-anticipated executive order aimed at advancing AI development. This directive allows companies to lease federal land to construct large-scale AI data centers, fostering innovation and domestic growth. These efforts are complemented by new trade restrictions targeting the export of AI chips from firms like NVIDIA to data centers globally. Additionally, updated export rules now limit the flow of advanced AI chips to "adversaries" such as China, underscoring the administration's commitment to controlling critical technologies.
A newly finalized rule also bans the import and sale of vehicles with Chinese or Russian-connected software and hardware, citing potential risks to national security. Modern vehicles equipped with Internet-connected technologies, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and satellite systems, have been flagged as potential threats. U.S. officials warn that these systems can collect sensitive data about drivers or even be manipulated remotely by adversaries. To counter this, the Biden administration’s regulations are designed to eliminate such vulnerabilities by phasing out these components over the coming years.
The finalized regulations will take effect gradually. The ban on software linked to China will apply to the 2027 model year, while hardware prohibitions will follow in 2029. Automakers have raised concerns about these deadlines, urging the government to allow additional time for compliance. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing companies like
General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) , Toyota ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) and Volkswagen ( VWAGY Quick Quote VWAGY - Free Report) , has requested an extra year to address the hardware requirements. The group argues that meeting these mandates requires extensive testing, validations and contract updates.
The rules extend beyond import restrictions. They prohibit companies with ties to China or Russia from selling vehicles made in the United States domestically. Additionally, China is barred from testing self-driving vehicles on American roads. These measures underscore a broader effort to reduce foreign influence in critical industries.
Challenges for the Automotive Industry
While automakers support the government’s intention to address national security concerns, the new rules present logistical and financial hurdles. Many manufacturers rely on Chinese suppliers for various components. Replacing these parts will likely disrupt supply chains, adding complexity to an already intricate global network.
Polestar ( PSNY Quick Quote PSNY - Free Report) , a brand with Chinese ties, has expressed apprehension about the impact of the regulations. Even though some of its vehicles are manufactured in the United States, they may still fall under the restrictions due to their connections to Chinese technology. Other companies, like Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) self-driving unit, Waymo, which previously used Chinese-made telematics systems, are already adapting their supply chains to comply with the new guidelines. Last Word
The Biden administration’s measures represent a significant shift in U.S. policy toward China. By targeting connected vehicle technologies and emphasizing domestic AI development, these actions aim to strengthen national security while bolstering America’s technological and industrial capabilities. However, the path forward is not without challenges. Automakers and technology companies must navigate a complex landscape of new regulations and adapt their operations to comply.
These policies set the stage for potential continuity or shifts under a future administration. When Trump returns to office, he might choose to expand upon Biden’s policies or chart his own path.However, bipartisan consensus on the risks posed by China’s technological advancements suggests that key elements of the current strategy are likely to remain in place.
Image: Bigstock
