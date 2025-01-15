We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported $42.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $3.97 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03, the EPS surprise was +19.35%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
- Book value per share: $116.07 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $116.06.
- Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,571.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,595.29 billion.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $9.29 billion versus $9.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto: $6.91 billion compared to the $6.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
- Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Commercial & Investment Bank: $17.60 billion versus $17.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments: $4.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments: $9.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.14 billion.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets: $5.01 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Markets & Securities Services: $8.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.09 billion.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.