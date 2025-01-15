Back to top

Compared to Estimates, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported $42.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $3.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03, the EPS surprise was +19.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
  • Book value per share: $116.07 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $116.06.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,571.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,595.29 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $9.29 billion versus $9.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto: $6.91 billion compared to the $6.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Commercial & Investment Bank: $17.60 billion versus $17.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments: $4.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion.
  • Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments: $9.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.14 billion.
  • Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets: $5.01 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion.
  • Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Markets & Securities Services: $8.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.09 billion.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

