Is Viatris (VTRS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) . VTRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VTRS has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.
Finally, investors should note that VTRS has a P/CF ratio of 7.42. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.92. Over the past year, VTRS's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 4.59, with a median of 6.15.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Viatris's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VTRS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.