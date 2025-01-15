We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing CNX Resources (CNX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
CNX Resources (CNX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors will also notice that CNX has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CNX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.39. CNX's PEG has been as high as 2.39 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.65, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that CNX has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past year, CNX's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.92.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CNX has a P/S ratio of 2.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.23.
Finally, investors should note that CNX has a P/CF ratio of 5.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CNX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.59. Within the past 12 months, CNX's P/CF has been as high as 7.01 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 3.82.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CNX Resources is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CNX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.