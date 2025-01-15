Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ANIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for ANIP is its P/B ratio of 2.79. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.41. Within the past 52 weeks, ANIP's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 2.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ANIP has a P/S ratio of 2.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 5.99.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ANI Pharmaceuticals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ANIP is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks