Has Alvotech (ALVO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alvotech (ALVO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alvotech is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1010 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alvotech is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVO's full-year earnings has moved 280% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ALVO has returned about 0.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.2%. This means that Alvotech is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Becton Dickinson (BDX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.9%.
Over the past three months, Becton Dickinson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alvotech belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.8% so far this year, so ALVO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Becton Dickinson belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved +3.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alvotech and Becton Dickinson as they could maintain their solid performance.