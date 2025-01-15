Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Has Orla Mining (ORLA) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Orla Mining Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA's full-year earnings has moved 27.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ORLA has returned about 2.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 9.8%. This means that Orla Mining Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.6%.

For Carpenter Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Orla Mining Ltd. belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.5% this year, meaning that ORLA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carpenter Technology falls under the Steel - Speciality industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +52%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Orla Mining Ltd. and Carpenter Technology as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors