PL Boosts Portfolio With Pelican-2 Launch: Should You Buy the Stock?
Planet Labs PBC (PL - Free Report) shares have been on a remarkable run with an impressive return of 80.5% over the past year. Over the same time frame, Planet Labs has comfortably outperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s return of 29.2% and 31.4%, respectively. The stock has also outperformed its industry peers, including Compass (COMP - Free Report) and HashiCorp (HCP - Free Report) . Shares of COMP and HCP have gained 73.3% and 58.3%, respectively, over the past year.
The outstanding performance of Planet Labs demonstrates the growing trust of investors in the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovations and strong portfolio. In a move to further expand its portfolio, the company recently launched its high-resolution Pelican-2 satellite, along with 36 SuperDoves aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 Rideshare mission. Pelican-2, designed to complement the existing SkySat fleet, offers 40 cm class resolution imagery across six multispectral bands, enabling superior cross-sensor analysis.
What sets Pelican-2 apart is its integration of NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) Jetson platform, enabling on-orbit computing. This partnership is poised to significantly reduce the time between data collection and delivery, enhancing customer value — a critical differentiator in the competitive satellite imaging market.
AI-Driven Innovation Fuels Growth for Planet Labs
Planet Labs’ focus on AI-powered solutions continues to unlock new growth opportunities. The company recently introduced its Forest Carbon Monitoring product, which uses AI to measure forests globally every three months at a resolution of three meters. This new product gives customers and partners access to an unprecedented dataset to support deforestation mitigation, regulatory compliance and voluntary carbon markets.
Planet Labs’ sustained focus on offering innovative products helps it win new contracts. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, it won an eight-figure contract from an international defense customer to provide PlanetScope, Skysat, Maritime Domain Awareness and other analytics services. In the same quarter, it also grabbed a seven-figure pilot program deal from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide satellite imagery in key areas of interest with analytics-powered insights.
Continuous deal wins have been driving Planet Labs’ financial performances. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, its revenues rose 10.7% year over year, while loss per share narrowed to 2 cents from 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts are optimistic about the company’s near-term prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase of 10.9%, while the consensus mark for loss per share has narrowed from 50 cents to 15 cents. Planet Labs has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while matching the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 28.2%.
Conclusion: Buy PL Stock for Now
Because of its unwavering commitment to innovation and expanding its market share, Planet Labs may be a desirable investment option for investors. PL is in a strong position for long-term success in the coming year because of its proven ability to innovate and adapt.
Planet Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), implying that existing investors should keep holding the stock while new buyers should accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.