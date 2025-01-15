JPM's Q4 Earnings Beat on Solid IB & Trading, NII Down on Lower Rates

Solid investment banking (IB) and trading performance drove
JPMorgan's ( JPM ) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings to $4.81 per share. The bottom line handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03. Behind JPMorgan's Headline Numbers
As expected, the IB business witnessed solid growth. Equity underwriting fees jumped 54% and debt underwriting fees grew 56%. Also, advisory fees rose 41%. Overall, total IB fees (in the Commercial & Investment Bank segment) were up 49% from the prior-year quarter to $2.48 billion.
Markets revenues soared 21% to $7 billion. Specifically, fixed-income markets revenues jumped 50% to $5 billion, while equity trading numbers surged 22% to $2 billion. Our estimates for equity and fixed-income markets revenues were $2.56 billion and $4.26 billion, respectively. Among other positives, Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) average loan balances were up 1% year over year. Further, debit and credit card sales volume increased 8%. Also, mortgage fees and related income grew 43% to $376 million. We had projected the metric to be $396.9 million. Further, the company reported a fall in provision for credit losses in the quarter. On the other hand, relatively lower interest rates and a fall in consumer loan (excluding credit cards) balance (down 4% year over year) hurt net interest income (NII), while a decent growth in loan balance (up 2%) offered some support during the quarter. Management expects NII to be approximately $94 billion for this year aided by Markets NII. During the quarter, adjusted operating expenses witnessed a rise. Management expects adjusted non-interest expenses to be roughly $95 billion this year, up from $91.1 billion in 2024. JPM’s Revenues Jump, Expenses Rise
Net revenues, as reported, were $42.77 billion, up 11% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.96 billion.
NII fell 3% year over year to $23.35 billion. This was due to lower rates, a fall in deposit balances and deposit margin compression, partially offset by higher revolving balances in Card Services and the impact of the balance sheet mix. Our estimate for NII was $22.76 billion. Non-interest income jumped 34% to $19.42 billion. Our estimate for non-interest income was $16.73 billion. Non-interest expenses (on a managed basis) were $22.76 billion, down 7%. Excluding the $2.9 billion FDIC special assessment in the prior-year quarter, the metric was up 5%. This was mainly due to higher compensation expenses. We had projected non-interest expenses to be $22.99 billion. The performance of JPMorgan’s business segments, in terms of net income generation, was decent. The Commercial & Investment Bank, Asset & Wealth Management and Corporate segments witnessed a rise in net income on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, the Consumer & Community Banking segment incurred losses. Overall, net income jumped 50% to $14 billion. We had projected net income to be $11.19 billion. JPMorgan’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag
Provision for credit losses was $2.63 billion, down 5% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $2.47 billion.
Net charge-offs (NCOs) grew 9% to $2.36 billion. Also, as of Dec. 31, 2024, non-performing assets (NPAs) were $9.29 billion, jumping 22%. JPM’s Capital Position Solid
Tier 1 capital ratio (estimated) was 16.8% at the fourth-quarter end, up from 16.6% in the prior-year quarter level. Tier 1 common equity capital ratio (estimated) was 15.7%, up from 15%. Total capital ratio was 18.5% (estimated), stable year over year.
Book value per share was $116.07 as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $104.45 a year ago. Tangible book value per common share was $97.30 at the end of December 2024, up from $86.08. Update on JPMorgan’s Share Repurchases
During the reported quarter, JPMorgan repurchased 18.5 million shares for $4.3 billion.
Our Viewpoint on JPM
New branch openings, strategic acquisitions, a global expansion plan, relatively high interest rates and decent loan demand are likely to keep supporting JPMorgan’s revenues. Further, a rebound in capital markets business will act as a tailwind. However, poor asset quality and mounting expenses are near-term concerns.
JPMorgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Earnings Dates & Expectations of JPM's Peers Bank of America ( BAC ) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 numbers on Jan. 16. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC's quarterly earnings has been revised 1.3% upward to 78 cents. This indicates 11.4% growth from the prior-year quarter. Truist Financial ( TFC ) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Jan. 17. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC's quarterly earnings has moved 1.1% downward to 87 cents. This implies a 7.4% rise from the prior-year quarter.
