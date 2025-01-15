Back to top

BNY Mellon Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Also, the bottom line reflected a jump of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter.

BK shares gained 2.6% in pre-market trading on the better-than-expected results.

Results have been primarily aided by a rise in fee revenues and net interest income (NII) alongside lower provisions and non-interest expenses. Assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) and assets under management (AUM) balances grew on a solid market rally. On the other hand, capital position worsened during the quarter.

The results excluded certain non-recurring items. Considering those, net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.13 billion or $1.54 per share, up from $162 million or 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. We had projected net income applicable to common shareholders of $1.07 billion.

For 2024, adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.87. The bottom line reflects a rise of 18.9% from the prior-year period. Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $4.34 billion or $5.80 per share, up from $3.07 billion or $3.89 per share recorded in the year-ago period.

BK’s Revenues Increase, Expenses Decline

Total revenues in the fourth quarter increased 11.2% year over year to $4.85 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion.

For 2024, revenues were $18.61 billion, up 5.2% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.44 billion.

NII was $1.19 billion, up 8.4% year over year. The rise reflected higher investment securities portfolio yields and balance sheet growth, partly offset by changes in the deposit mix. Our estimate for the metric was $1.01 billion.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded 6 basis points (bps) to 1.32%. Our estimate for NIM was 1.17%.

Total fee and other revenues increased 1.5% year over year to $3.65 billion. The rise was primarily driven by an increase in all the components. Our estimate for the same was $3.58 billion.

Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) were $3.36 billion, down 16% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to a fall in costs related to staff charges, net occupancy charges, distribution and servicing costs, business development costs and bank assessment charges. We had projected non-interest expenses of $3.10 billion.

BNY Mellon’s Asset Balances Improve

As of Dec. 31, 2024, AUM was $2.03 trillion, up 3% year over year. The rise reflected higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. Our estimate for AUM was $2.21 trillion.

AUC/A of $52.1 trillion increased 9% year over year, primarily reflecting higher market values, client inflows and net new business, partially offset by an adverse impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

BK’s Credit Quality Improves

The allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41%, down 4 bps from the prior-year quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2024, non-performing assets were $179 million, down significantly from $237 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, the company recorded $20 million of provision for credit losses. In the prior-year quarter, provisions were $84 million. We had expected the metric to be $7.1 million.

BNY Mellon Capital Position Deteriorates

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2%, down from 11.5% as of Dec. 31, 2023. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 5.7%, down from 6% as of Dec. 31, 2023.

BK’s Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, BNY Mellon repurchased shares worth $750 million.

Our Take on BNY Mellon

Relatively higher interest rates, BK’s global expansion efforts and a strong balance sheet position are likely to keep supporting its top-line growth. Also, robust AUM balance is another positive. However, concentration risk due to the company’s higher dependence on fee-based revenues, higher funding costs and elevated expenses are worrisome.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Currently, BNY Mellon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

