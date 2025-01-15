Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) reported $65.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64 million, representing a surprise of +3.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 51.6% versus 51.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances-Interest-earning assets: $5.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.66 billion.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $49.53 million compared to the $48.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $16.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.20 million.
  • Loan related fees: $1.47 million compared to the $1.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit related fees: $7.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.27 million.
  • Trust revenue: $3.96 million compared to the $3.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $2.54 million compared to the $2.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Trust Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise