Is Reddit Stock Still a Buy After Surging 134% Over the Past 6 Months?
Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) shares have surged 134% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 0.4% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 12.9%.
The company has outperformed its peer, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , which is also expanding into advertising to compete in the content and communication services market. META has returned 21.4% over the same time frame.
The outperformance can be attributed to RDDT’s strong user growth, improved advertising performance across multiple channels, and strong investments in AI-driven tools and machine translation to enhance its global reach and ad solutions.
RDDT Shares Beat Sector, Industry
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
RDDT’s AI-Driven Partnerships Boost User Experience and Ads
Reddit’s expanding partner base also strengthens its competitive prowess. Its partnership with Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) boosts content discovery and community engagement by providing access to Reddit’s Data API. This enhances Google’s products and supports AI advancements, benefiting both companies.
Building on this, in December 2024, Reddit announced the testing of “Reddit Answers,” an AI-powered chatbot leveraging models from Reddit, Google, and OpenAI to provide users in the United States with curated summaries, links to discussions, and community recommendations. These are initially available on the web and iOS, with plans for a broader global rollout and language support.
Reddit’s partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) strengthens the platform’s position in the advertising space. IAS’ AI-driven Total Media Quality product suite enhances advertiser confidence by providing trusted, third-party transparency and advanced measurement tools.
This ensures brand safety while maximizing engagement across Reddit’s communities, showcasing how Reddit’s AI-driven advancements are not only improving the user experience but also creating a secure and effective advertising environment.
RDDT Benefits From Surge in Ad Growth and User Engagement
Reddit’s continued focus on diversifying its advertising solutions and enhancing ad efficiency has also emerged as a critical growth driver for its business. The advertising business grew 56% year over year to $315.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher impressions, more efficient ad placements and expanded conversation placement ads.
The increase in ad impressions and the expansion of conversation placement ads helped drive engagement, as evidenced by a 40% year-over-year increase in conversation pageviews in the third quarter.
Further solidifying its advertising capabilities, Reddit enhanced its ad products in the third quarter of 2024, including conversation ads and tools like auto bidding and CAPI (Conversions API), which drove higher conversion rates. The ad business also benefited from strong performance in various sectors, including auto, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.
The improvements in ad performance also had a profound effect on Reddit’s user base. Daily active users (DAUs) surged 47% year over year, reaching over 97 million DAUs and surpassing the milestone of 100 million DAUs for the first time during the third quarter, reflecting the platform’s growing popularity.
RDDT Earnings Estimates Show Upward Movement
For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.71 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 33.87%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 119.51%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus
Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote
What Should Investors Do With RDDT Stock?
We point out that RDDT stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.
In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio, RDDT is trading at 14.63, higher than its median of 6.66 and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 10.43.
Price/Book Ratio
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Reddit intends to drive top-line growth and enhance its growth prospects by focusing on expanding its advertising business, increasing its international reach, and improving the user experience with upgraded search and discovery features. This is why we believe the premium valuation is justified.
RRDT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.