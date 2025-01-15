IBM, Walmart Team Up to Streamline Last-Mile Delivery: Stock to Gain?

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) recently joined forces with Walmart’s white-label delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, to simplify the operational workflow for retailers. Walmart GoLocal provides a wide array of delivery options such as same-day, next-day, multi-day, scheduled, batched deliveries and more. By incorporating Walmart GoLocal into its order management system, IBM is aiming to offer its retailers and clients seamless access to last-mile delivery solutions. Last-mile delivery is one of the most complex and expensive components in the supply chain. Businesses often incur significantly higher expenses when delivering in remote locations. Increasing clients’ expectation of faster delivery services also complicate the issue. In addition, there are various other logistical complexities in last-mile delivery services. Through its partnership with Walmart, IBM intends to address these issues. Walmart boasts decades of retail expertise, reliable delivery network and extensive coverage across all 50 states. Walmart GoLocal’s comprehensive suite of last-mile solutions efficiently supports retailers of any size to augment their delivery efficiency and improve the experience of their customers. With transparent pricing and no hidden fees, these solutions enable business to formulate advance business strategy and boost profitability. IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) is a leading-edge software platform that allows businesses to track orders from initiation to final delivery. By combining all the sales channels into one platform, it simplifies inventory management, third-party logistics management, shipping options and returns management, organizes client orders and also reduces shipping expenses. Through the recent collaboration, Walmart GoLocal’s extensive suite of capabilities will be available on IBM’s order management system. The IBM platform will offer an intuitive, highly customizable interface that will minimize the requirement for complex modification and allow retailers to easily avail Walmart’s services. Will This Partnership Drive IBM’s Share Performance?
Image: Bigstock
IBM, Walmart Team Up to Streamline Last-Mile Delivery: Stock to Gain?
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) recently joined forces with Walmart’s white-label delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, to simplify the operational workflow for retailers. Walmart GoLocal provides a wide array of delivery options such as same-day, next-day, multi-day, scheduled, batched deliveries and more. By incorporating Walmart GoLocal into its order management system, IBM is aiming to offer its retailers and clients seamless access to last-mile delivery solutions.
Last-mile delivery is one of the most complex and expensive components in the supply chain. Businesses often incur significantly higher expenses when delivering in remote locations. Increasing clients’ expectation of faster delivery services also complicate the issue. In addition, there are various other logistical complexities in last-mile delivery services.
Through its partnership with Walmart, IBM intends to address these issues. Walmart boasts decades of retail expertise, reliable delivery network and extensive coverage across all 50 states. Walmart GoLocal’s comprehensive suite of last-mile solutions efficiently supports retailers of any size to augment their delivery efficiency and improve the experience of their customers. With transparent pricing and no hidden fees, these solutions enable business to formulate advance business strategy and boost profitability.
IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) is a leading-edge software platform that allows businesses to track orders from initiation to final delivery. By combining all the sales channels into one platform, it simplifies inventory management, third-party logistics management, shipping options and returns management, organizes client orders and also reduces shipping expenses.
Through the recent collaboration, Walmart GoLocal’s extensive suite of capabilities will be available on IBM’s order management system. The IBM platform will offer an intuitive, highly customizable interface that will minimize the requirement for complex modification and allow retailers to easily avail Walmart’s services.
Will This Partnership Drive IBM’s Share Performance?
IBM is expected to gain from Walmart’s strong presence in the retail industry. The availability of Walmart delivery services, along with IBM’s expertise in order and inventory management, will be a lucrative choice for small retailers, as it will empower them to compete more effectively with larger players in terms of delivery time and reliability. It will likely drive adoption for IBM Sterling OMS solution in retail space. This bodes well for long-term growth.
IBM Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of IBM have gained 30.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
